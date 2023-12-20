Monica Zevallos was crowned the winner of the fourth season of 'The great chef: famous'; However, in a recent interview with 'Flaco' Granda, the television host admitted to having felt uncomfortable in the first episodes of the gastronomic contest ofLatin TV, surprising more than one viewer. What is this about? Keep reading and find out all the details.

What did Mónica Zevallos say about her beginnings in 'The Great Chef'?

Monica Zevallos It was one of the great 'trails' of the fourth season of 'The great chef: famous'. Users were very happy with the news of the return of the missing presenter.

Despite the warm reception, ZevallosShe admitted that she felt quite uncomfortable whenLatin TVHe announced his entry into the program in style. She claims that she did not feel that she deserved such fuss because she had not worked in television for several years.

“I was surprised and very uncomfortable. The day I arrived at the press conference I felt so uncomfortable because they gave me a diva position in every sense. I was like, 'My God, what will they think of me? They are all up to date and I come here after years and they give me this position.' “I didn't want to stand out or be given a special place, I didn't want so much halo around me,” Monica expressed.

What was Monica's fear during 'The Big Chef: Celebrities'?

Mónica Zevallos also said that she did not feel comfortable when her reality show colleagues used to say that she would win the prize, because she thought they might believe that they had “given” her the pot of gold.

“At the beginning, when they told me that I was going to win; For example, you (Flaco Granda) said that I was your winning horse, I know you did it with good intentions, but in my head I said: 'He thinks that, suddenly, they have offered it to me (the cup), how do I convince him? that there is nothing?' “I thought you thought I felt superior, I wanted you to know me as I am.”revealed.

What did Mónica Zevallos say about her future on television?

Mónica Zevallos was sincere andShe stated that she is very afraid of returning to the United States, a country where she lived for more than 15 years and where she gave birth to her daughters, because she does not know what her future will be on Peruvian television.

“I'm already a little afraid of getting on the plane and returning home… I'm a little afraid of disappearing again,” he said.

Mónica Zevallos assured that going to the United States meant the end of her career on the small screen. Photo: LR composition / YouTube Capture

Why did Mónica Zevallos move away from Peruvian television?

Monica Zevallos said that, during his time on television in the 90s, he felt the change in formats that were presented to the public. She assured that they began to ask that they educate less and make more scandals, and she did not agree with that.

“They said: 'We need to show more, educate less, more cleavage, more scandals, to be able to compete,'” he said. He noted that, at that point, he felt there was no longer a place on television for her, so he decided to leave.

