More than happy! Monica Zevallos was interviewed in Latina by Maju Mantilla and seemed quite happy to learn more about cooking alongside Giacomo Bocchio Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli, juries of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Together with the former presenter, Tilsa Lozano, Saskia Bernaola, Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra, Ximena Hoyos, Florcita Polo, Gino Pesaressi, Fiorella Cayo, Renato Rossini, Renato Rossini Jr., Giancarlo Granda and Christian Ysla They will seek to win the fourth season.

“It’s a chance in a lifetime (…), I (am) happy to be here. Happy. It is a series of emotions, there are many mixed emotions. It is joy, excitement, nerves. a lot of nerves, I’m a little scared“said the former host of ‘It’s worth dreaming.’