The remembered television host took home the desired pot of gold, while Christian Ysla He took second place in the gastronomic reality show.
‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ celebrated the exciting finale of its fourth consecutive season that crowned Mónica Zevallos the winner. The presenter of ‘It’s worth dreaming’ He put up a tough battle during the three dishes he had to prepare and managed to defeat Christian Ysla in a very even duel.
“I’ll take the pot…I share this triumph with you,” Monica said moved after lifting the trophy.
Bachelor in Journalism from the Jaime Bausate y Meza University. News web editor at the newspaper La República. Experience as a web editor in other digital media in the area of entertainment and sports.
#Mónica #Zevallos #WINNER #fourth #season #Great #Chef #Celebrities