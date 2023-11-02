‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ lived a new day this November 1 and 4 celebrities had to present their best dishes to qualify for the next stage of the contest. To everyone’s surprise, the television host Mónica Zevallos was sent to sentencing by the juries along with Christian Ysla and Fiorella Cayo. The only member who was saved was Gino Pesaressi.

With what dish was Mónica Zevallos sentenced?

On the first day of the program Monica Zevallos He managed to impress the jury after preparing chicken chicharrón, which was praised as a “restaurant dish”; However, the presenter could not take first place because her plate had bones.

In the second stage of the episode, Mónica Zevallos had to make a risotto with lomo saltado. The jury Giacomo Bocchio highlighted the preparation, but also questioned that she added toothpicks and that the risotto was a little dry. Finally, Mónica lost to Gino Pesaressi, who was ranked as the best member of the night.

Who was the last one eliminated in ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’?

In recent days, ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ has had 2 important outings that have surprised the public. The first was Renato Rossini Jr., and recently his father, actor Renato Rossini, was also eliminated from the program. The latter, like Monica Zevallos He couldn’t get over former reality boy Gino Pesaressi.

“Thank you, I want to tell you that I feel happy to have gone through this kitchen, it has been super enriching,” said the artist after his elimination.