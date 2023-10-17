Mónica Zevallos surprised by reappearing on television after being away from the screen for a few years. This time she is part of the program ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and hopes to become the winner of the season. Recently, in an interview, she gave some little-known details about her life and even referred to an alleged romance with José ‘Chemo’ del Solar, which was talked about a lot in the 90s. This is what the remembered presenter said from ‘It’s worth dreaming’.

Did Mónica Zevallos have any connection with ‘Chemo’ del Solar?

In the 90s, Mónica Zevallos was the protagonist of rumors that said she had an affair with the former soccer player. José Guillermo del Solar. For this reason, the presenter finally spoke on the subject and explained what the link was that she had with the former coach of the Peruvian team.

“(The rumor) It appeared in a couple of newspapers at the time. There is none (history between the two). I met him at university, but he only studied for a cycle or two and then dedicated himself to football. At home we laugh. We joked (about it): ‘It seems like I’m taking the piss out of my husband, ha ha.’“Monica told Trome.

Who is Mónica Zevallos’ husband?

Mónica Zevallos is currently married to Jimmy Arteaga, with whom he has two children as a result of their relationship. He was linked to Peruvian television for many years. In the 90s he worked at Panamericana TV as a reporter, then on the State channel. However, he became better known in the media when he came to work at Latina as programming manager, where he premiered ‘Mónica’, hosted by his wife.