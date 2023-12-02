Monica Zevallos He is a finalist in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and tonight he will go all out against Christian Ysla. In the last edition, the former host received a tremendous surprise that made her shed tears. “We have prepared a surprise Mónica, I want you to look at the screen, we are sure, she will know how to penetrate this special night,” said José Peláez, which left Mónica speechless.

Mónica Zevallos cries in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

Mónica Zevallos returned to Peruvian television in style. She has managed to stand out in the competition and is just one step away from being the overall winner of the fourth season. Therefore, her children decided to send him a video of her.

“Hello, beautiful mom, I’m stopping by to tell you not only how proud I am that you have reached this stage of the competition, but to tell you how happy it makes me to see how happy you are, doing what you like most. Keep doing your best, you’re already there, you’re already on the other side, almost almost in the final. You don’t know how much I would love to be there by your side, in this final part, but soon we will see each other and celebrate everything. I love you and I adore you, I send you a kiss,” said the driver’s daughter.

Mónica Zevallos’ daughter surprises the host. Photo: Latina capture

“We are very, very proud of you, I hope you end up winning. We wish you all the best, and you better be saving the recipes for when you return. I love you very much,” added his son.

Mónica Zevallos’s son hopes his mother wins ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: Latina capture

What did Mónica Zevallos say after her children’s surprise?

Monica Zevallos He couldn’t help but break down in the last broadcast of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. She appreciated the words of her heirs and seemed motivated. “I learn a lot from them, every day. It’s true, they are not here physically, because they are here (touches heart) always. I have the joy and blessing of having two beautiful children. “Beautiful at heart”, said Monica Zevallos.

Who are the finalists of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Monica Zevallos and Christian Ysla are the finalists of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Both must give their best in this last instance, because TODAY the winner will be known. Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio will decide who will sit on the throne of Ricardo Rondón, Natalia Salas and Mariella Zanetti.