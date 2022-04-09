After the historic 0-11 thrashing of the Mexican Women’s National Team over its similar Eel in it Raymond E. Guishard Stadiumin The Valley, Anguilla, the technical director Monica Vergara She acknowledged that she was happy with the good performance of each and every one of her players as they complemented each other with the same vision on the field of play.

“(I feel) very happy with the team, because they knew how to adapt to the difficulties they faced against ���� and now the game against ���� becomes the most important match. It seems to me that whenever you work with a vision where everything is shared and teamwork is the most important thing, you get these results”, he explained.

Although there is still a long way to go in the search for the ticket to the World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023 of the FIFAthe coach of the Tricolor team pointed out that there are details to be corrected in the process, but they are working in the same direction for the objective that they all want.

“It’s a process, we still have a lot to work on and improve. The players adapted to the pitch, to the rival and put what they’ve worked on on the pitch, they leave me very happy. We’re working in the same direction and we’re all trusting us,” said the strategist.

Finally, Mónica Vergara assured that she is left with the hunger for goals that her elements demonstrated on the pitch. “I remain with the aggressiveness of the team, the continuous improvement and that the team always tries to capture the game model, respecting the rival. I am happy because the commitment of all and all is 100 percent every day so that this team I can get better.”