In October 2022, Monica Torres He made his sentimental partner Carlos Ayllón official through a post on Instagram. Since then, the renowned actress has been seen to be very much in love with the musician and she does not rule out going to the altar with him eldest son of the national interpreter Eva Ayllón. After several months of consolidated romance, many questions have arisen about the relationship, since both are very active on social networks.

The participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ He not only shares his work-related activities with his followers, but also his walks and adventures with Carlos Ayllon, who also does the same on his personal Instagram account. The couple has shown that the age difference has not been a problem to continue with their romance. Next, we will tell you how old Mónica Torres is and how old the musician is.

Mónica Torres made her love relationship with Carlos Ayllón official in October 2022. Photo: Mónica Torres/Instagram

How old is Mónica Torres and how many years is she older than Carlos Ayllón?

Also a communicator, known for having participated in different programs, films and comedy series such as “1000 trades”, “Así es la vida”, “Al fondo hay sitio”, “Back to the neighborhood” and “Maricucha 2”, was born on December 5, 1970. Currently, Mónica Torres is 52 years old and her partner Carlos Ayllón is 37. Thus, the difference between the actress and the eldest son of Eva Ayllón is 15.

Mónica Torres does not rule out reaching the altar with Carlos Ayllón. Photo: Monica Torres/Instagram

Does Mónica Torres have marriage plans with Carlos Ayllón?

During the edition of “My mom cooks better than yours”, on May 21, Mónica Torres and her sentimental partner visited the América TV set. There she told how she began her love story with the entrepreneur and musician Carlos Ayllón, with whom she does not rule out marrying.

“Carlos did not conquer me by the stomach, He won me over with his heart and his humor. He brightens my days” the actress started. “I had ruled out any idea of ​​marriage, but Carlos has made that idea excite me again”Torres said.

What did Eva Ayllón say about her son’s relationship with Mónica Torres?

During her visit to the program “Send whoever is in charge” on April 27, Eva Ayllón spoke about the sentimental relationship that her firstborn has with the renowned actress Mónica Torres.

“He is my baby, because of how big he is. They are together and I hope that this lasts a long time. They have been together since Carlos came from the United States,” said the Peruvian singer.

The popular singer with her son, Carlos Ayllón, and her daughter-in-law Mónica Torres. Photo: Instagram/Carlos Ayllon

Photo: @carlosayllonof/Instagram

In which novels has Mónica Torres participated?

The 52-year-old actress has a long acting career:

taxi driver, ra ra

miracles

Thousand Trades or 1000 Trades

speak neighborhood

This is life

theater from the theater

rita and me

The Wacky Adventures of Jerry and Marce

boy from my neighborhood

Lalola

At the bottom there is room

Polo’s loves

back to the neighborhood

isolated, series

sissy 2

