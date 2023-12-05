Monica Torres and Carlos Ayllon They have become one of the solid and beloved couples in show business. The comic actress and Eva Ayllón’s eldest son have been in a relationship for more than a year and do not hesitate to show themselves in love on social networks. Although the age difference has not been a problem in their romance, the participant of ‘The Great Celebrity Chef: The Revenge’ has surprised her followers by announcing that, initially, she did not want to maintain a romantic relationship with the renowned musician. Peruvian.

In an interview with the actor and comedian Carlos Vílchez, Torres confessed the reason why he ignored Carlos Ayllón’s messages. Here we tell you.

Why didn’t Mónica Torres want to start a relationship with Carlos Ayllón?

Although Mónica Torres and Carlos Ayllón have currently been in a relationship for more than a year and a half, the comic actress revealed that at the time she did not want to start a love relationship with Eva Ayllón’s eldest son. According to the participant of ‘The Great Chef’, this was because, in those years, she had come out of an unpleasant romance, so she did not want to know anything about love.

“Carlos asked Leyla Chihuán for my number and wrote to me very respectfully (…) But since I had gotten out of a very ugly relationship, I had decided to no longer know anything (about love), to be alone, to have a good time and not think in nonsense,” he said.

Likewise, Mónica Torres mentioned that she did not want to respond to Carlos Ayllón’s message, so she ignored his chat for a week. “Well, the thing is that he wrote to me and since I was in a slump I said: ‘Oh, right now, I don’t feel like answering him.’ (I didn’t answer him) One week, one week I had it (waiting for the message) and he still says that he told Leyla: ‘Hey, your friend is so annoying, she doesn’t respond,'” said the actress.

