Monica Torres and Carlos Ayllón, the eldest son of Eva Ayllón, are a couple. The actress made official her love relationship with the first-born of the Creole singer through a romantic post on Instagram. The publication has surprised her followers because the artist has been very reserved with her sentimental situation.

The photos of Monica Torres and Carlos Ayllón

However, on this occasion, the actress from “Back to the neighborhood” and “In the background there is a place” showed a photograph in which she appears together with Carlos Ayllón.

There, he wrote the following message: “You make my sky that blue again. You paint my morning in colors, only you. I sail between the waves of your voice, and you, and you, and only you! In her comments, television figures such as Johanna San Miguel, Magdyel Ugaz and Gabriel Rondón congratulated her on this new stage in her life.

Monica Torres and her partner. Photo: Instagram capture

For his part, Carlos Ayllón also dedicated some tender words to Mónica Torres. “You are the one with the cure. I keep thinking about the magic, about our love that is so strong. Who is going to be able to separate it, you are my amulet, my talisman. You are my salvation, you are the one I die for, I love you little thing, ”she expressed.

Monica Torres and her partner. Photo: Instagram capture

What does Eva Ayllón’s eldest son do?

According to his Instagram account, Carlos Ayllón, the eldest son of Eva Ayllón, is dedicated to the music industry. He is a percussionist and part of the group that accompanies his mother in the presentations.