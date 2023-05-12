Monica Sirianni, an investigation has been opened into the death of the former Big Brother competitor: the autopsy has been carried out

An investigation into the death of Monica Sirianni. The prosecutor of Lamezia Terme opened it to ascertain any responsibility for the death of the former competitor of Big Brother. Last Friday 5 May, the 37-year-old felt ill while she was with some friends in a bar in Soveria Mannelli, a town in the province of Catanzaro where her parents are from. She was rushed to the hospital, but there was nothing they could do for her: she died shortly after arriving in the emergency room.

An autopsy was carried out on the woman’s body, at the order of the prosecutor’s office. The investigations were delegated to the carabinieri of the Soveria Mannelli company.

Born in Sydney to Calabrian parents who emigrated to Australia, she had returned to Italy for some years and lived in Lombardy. She had participated in the famous Canale 5 reality show in 2011, when she was 25 years old. The edition, conducted by Alessa Marcuzzi, was the one won by Sabrina Mbarek. Among the participants were also Patrick Ray Pugliese, Cristina Del Basso and Ilenia Pastorelli. She had caused a sensation at the time her love story with another competitor, Fabrizio Conti. Both had left their boyfriends to pursue the relationship, which also continued outside the house. She had since left show business and was an English teacher.