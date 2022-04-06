Monica Sanchez expressed his support for the protest against President Pedro Castillo, which took place on Tuesday, April 5, in the Cercado de Lima. Despite the fact that the Peruvian actress encouraged her followers to vote for the president in the 2021 presidential elections, now the artist changes her position and stands in solidarity with the people affected by the economic crisis.

Monica Sanchez’s message

Through Instagram, the actress of “In the background there is a place” and “Back to the neighborhood” affirmed that the demonstration is valid and that the curfew was “a senseless measure that violated our freedom ”.

“He filled the spirits generating the valid and massive protest against this government but expressing discontent and rejection from the division, classism and repudiation among Peruvians, only distances us from the possibility of dialogue, empathy and asking ourselves what we do want as a country, “he said.

Mónica Sánchez affirms that Pedro Castillo could not finish his mandate

He assured that if the situation worsens, the Government of Pedro Castillo would not be able to complete the five-year term. In addition, he recommended his followers to reflect on the importance of choosing our authorities well.

“It is a challenging moment, it puts us in a decisive place for what is to come if we want a change. It is we, the citizens, who are going to decide where we turn, who we will give authority to govern and what the priorities will be when choosing. If things continue like this, this government will not finish its mandate” he asserted.

“ Hopefully this critical moment will lead us to a reflection different, more conscious and less exalted, that includes bet, commitment and more respect between us, in addition to the valid indignation”, he concluded.