Will he no longer continue in the series? “In the background there is room” shook all his fans after showing the serious accident suffered by “Charito”, who was run over by the accomplices of Claudia Llanos, as revenge against “Koky” for refusing to continue under his orders . After that, we could see the mother of Joel and “Jimmy” bedridden in a clinic, struggling between life and death, and with the uncertainty of knowing if she will survive or will be her end in the successful series from America TV.

Faced with this situation, the actress who plays ‘Charo’, Monica SanchezHe gave statements about his character’s current situation, and left more questions than answers about his destiny.

Will ‘Charito’ die in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

In statements to América Espectáculos, the actress Mónica Sánchez was asked about the fate of her character in the series and indicated that this could be the end of “Charo”: “Everything has its end and nothing is what you expect or what it seems The script always surprises you. We are at a critical moment and my character has never been through a moment like this, so there is a lot of uncertainty, ”she indicated.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, just the writers. Let’s hope they continue to surprise us. He had never experienced this pain, he has experienced other types of pain, dramas, but ‘Charito’ had not experienced this risk. It is delicate to deal with that moment, I don’t know if this is the closure of the character or not, but up to now I can only say thank you, “he concluded.

What happened to ‘Charito’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

In the last episodes of the series, it was revealed that “Koky” was in charge of sending mysterious packages to Francesca Maldini on behalf of Claudia Llanos. However, in the last communication they had, Reyes refused to continue under his orders, this aroused the fury of the “Shark’s Gaze”, who threatened him with harming the people he loves the most.

After that, ‘Koky’ and ‘Charito’ had a romantic moment when they resumed their relationship and made an appointment in a place far from the Gonzales’ house. This was noticed by the villain of the series, who ordered her accomplices to follow in the footsteps of Joel’s mother and ‘Jimmy’, in order to make an attempt on her life, causing her to be run over with total brutality and find herself debating between life and death.

‘Charito’ was the victim of Claudia Llanos, who made an attempt on his life in revenge against ‘Koky’. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

