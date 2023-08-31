Mónica Sánchez would be living an affair with the Argentine singerdaniel sacrum, according to a report issued by the program ‘Love and fire’. In the show she was seen to be popular ‘Charito‘ kissing and hugging the interpreter, who went to look for her at the theater where she is working. “But how well hidden they had it. Good, ‘Charito’ … the Argentine is handsome,” said the reporter from Willax. The couple went to dinner together with a close friend, where they were seen loving and happy, sharing sweet moments, and you could also see the complicity they have.

Who is Daniel Sacro, the singer who would be in a relationship with Mónica Sánchez?

Daniel Sacroisky, popularly known as Daniel Sacro, is a 42-year-old Argentine singer, publicist and writer. He has been in Peru for 10 years. During his time in our country, he wrote a children’s book and released his first musical album.

