The second round of the 2021 General Elections took place this Sunday, June 6, the day in which millions of Peruvians attended the polls to be part of this democratic festival. One of the most repeated images during this day was the large number of elderly people who came – despite the difficulties inherent to their age – to the polling stations to cast their vote .

This was highlighted by Mónica Sánchez, who through her Twitter account thanked all these people and especially her mother. The national actress revealed that her mother came to vote – once again – at 94 years of age.

“Beautiful to see the old people vote and that everyone gets excited. My mother is 94 and she never stopped voting or marching or dreaming of a different and better Peru. I love her lucidity and when I grow up I want to be like her, “he said.

Mónica Sánchez participated in the second round of the 2021 elections.

Hours earlier, the protagonist of the remembered series Al fondo hay Sitio shared with her followers the postcard of the moment in which she cast her vote during the second round. As it is recalled, Mónica Sánchez is one of the artists in the medium who has the most activity on social networks.

During this campaign, the actress has not hesitated to make it clear who her vote will be for. And it is that, with his messages on his Twitter account, Sánchez revealed that he would choose the Peru Libre candidate on June 6.

