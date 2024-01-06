Monica Sanchez She is one of the most recognized actresses in the Peruvian media for her undoubted talent and versatility in different facets. She is characterized by not ventilating her private life much; However, she has recently surprised her fans by introducing her boyfriend through an emotional post on her Instagram account.

Who is Mónica Sánchez's boyfriend and how old is he?

His name is Daniel Sacroisky, better known as Daniel Sacro. He is a 42-year-old Argentine musician, publicist and writer. He has lived in Peru for almost a decade due to an expansion of his advertising agency. While in our country, Daniel cultivated his writing side and published a children's book with Rómulo Franco. Furthermore, he ventured into music with his first CD.

Daniel Sacro shares his travel days with Mónica Sánchez. Photo: Instagram/Daniel Sacro

Mónica Sánchez introduces her boyfriend Daniel Sacro

At the beginning of this year, Monica Sanchez He shared an extensive writing on his social networks. In it, she reflects on the year she left and was positive for 2024.

“You broke me in a thousand, 2023. You tested my resistance, my strength and my memory. You reminded me of everything that hurts me, as well as everything that matters to me and that mattered to me. “You filled my head with questions, my body with fragility and my soul with greater wisdom and temperance,” he wrote in the publication.

In the publication, the popular 'Charito' from 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' also thanked her boyfriend Daniel Sacro for the attention. “Thank you for the love, for every character in theater, film and TV, for inviting me to look at what I took for granted, to listen to the deepest and most subtle, and to feel the comfort of my warm inner light,” it reads. in the post.