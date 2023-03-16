Mónica Sánchez is one of the most popular and recognized Peruvian figures in the world of national cinema and television. The actress has been part of the cast of various national productions and has earned the love and respect of the public. Although the long acting career of the popular ‘charito’ from the series “At the bottom there is room”little is known of his relationshipwhich he has preferred to keep away from the screens.

How many times did Mónica Sánchez get married?

Mónica Sánchez’s first marriage was with Mario Sifuentes, businessman and journalist, whom she married in 1996, the year in which her career as an actress took off. As a result of this relationship, they had an only daughter named Mariel.

Mario Sifuentes married Mónica Sánchez in 1996 and as a result of their relationship they had a daughter. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture

Sanchez divorced her first husband and later met Fabian Reyes, Argentine businessman and stylist, with whom he later went down the aisle. In 2010, a decade after they both said “yes, I accept”, they separated. It should be noted that, in 2002, they had a daughter named Miranda.

In an interview for the program “You are in all”, the Peruvian actress referred to her last husband. “We were two people who loved each other, but we were too different”said Sánchez, in conversation with ‘Choca’ Mandros.

It should be noted that the national artist has been romantically linked to various television figures, such as her colleagues Christian Thorsen, David Villanueva and Jason Day. Sánchez is a faithful believer in love, as she commented in 2020, in an interview for the program “Domingo al día”.

What do Mónica Sánchez’s daughters do?

Mónica Sánchez’s eldest daughter, Mariel Sifuentes Sanchez, She has a degree in Communication and Business Image. The young woman completed her studies at the European University of Madrid, she is dedicated to the ontological coach, to writing and is an activist for women’s rights.

Mariel Sifuentes is the daughter of Mónica Sánchez and an activist who fights against violence. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture

Regarding the second daughter of the actress, Miranda Reyes SanchezIt is known that the young woman fought against cancer that was diagnosed at the age of 14 and which she defeated after undergoing treatment.