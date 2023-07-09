Mónica Sánchez has returned to the theater as herodias, the mother of Salome, from the work of Oscar Wilde, in a version that gives voice to two women in a world of men. “Jean Pierre (Gamarra, the director) puts the song, literally, on a bourgeois table that could be here, in Lima,” he tells us over the phone. The actress has attended marches for the past 20 years. Today she says that her choice is not to be in the moment of the conflict. “Instead of beating ourselves on the chest, let’s say ‘what do we do?’ Peruvians are survivors, we are made for that, we are resilient.”

━ Regarding art, it is difficult to premiere an auteur film in Peru, but Francisco Lombardi was invited by the Hollywood Academy. What lesson does it leave us?

━ It is interesting how what we can produce, from afar, is seen at its real value. It is sad that from within we are not able to validate the enormous potential that we have. It’s a pity that there are no authorities accompanying and celebrate, that they set their sights on everything we value being cared for and promoted.

━ Some sectors coexist with abandonment, then.

━ Yes, and if we have a State, a system that abandons and violates from the head, that dynamic is replicated. At the moment we are some kind of jungle, no man’s land. It would be fantastic if leaders appear that, far from polarizing, open up a conversation. I am sure that there are valuable people in all the political quarries, just as we are full of corruption and acts of vandalism in Congress. We need to raise the non-negotiables, projects about health and education, but we have not reached that maturity.

━ There are scenes in which you convey that desperation to protect Salomé. How do you approach the subject?

━ Any woman who has a daughter could imagine the terror and revulsion, the helplessness that it represents that she is being unduly desired. Herodias is a woman who has power, but she cannot have a role on par. That drives her crazy, because she can’t break a system that is brutally imposed: machismo. Salome could be any girl at a family gathering being seen by her own aunt and uncle.

━ In addition to marching, you have shown your position on social networks, despite some rejection. Because?

━ And I get uncomfortable comments all the time (smiles). It is that for me freedom is a non-negotiable good, that is why I have gone out to march, that is why I would not support any kind of dictatorship, wherever it comes from. Everything that puts this, freedom, on the agenda, becomes something uncomfortable. For some it may seem uncomfortable and unpleasant, but happily with others we feel accompanied in this.

In Salome. She returns as Herodias in the room where she started her career, the British Theater, Miraflores.

━ When you said that you had been a victim of harassment by WhatsApp, were you referring to political harassment?

━ I have been a victim of bullying, yes. They have hacked, they have intervened my phone, my mail, they have entered my house to steal my computer looking for information, they have followed me. Unfortunately, they are new ways that are given with impunity. Now I am more cautious, I am more silent because it does not seem healthy to me to turn around in rejection and repudiation.

━ It happened to Susana Baca. There is a sector that attacks her on social networks, that claims her support for a certain politician, for example.

━ It is that there is a new phenomenon. I am openly anti-Fujimorista, but it would never have occurred to me to reproach a voter and blame him for the situation in the country. The one who is responsible for what he does or does not do is the elected politician. But there is an installed and highly orchestrated operation by some of the media, which has put repudiation of the voter on the table, and I am on that side. The energy must be put into ensuring that the politician does not escape the law and that we do not repeat history. I know who I am and I know that I am not what they say about me

━ What comes in the new stage of your career?

━ I am in the film Do not die for me, which touches on the subject of violence in a young couple. It’s interesting, it’s how you deal with it as a young girl who is on a reality show. My participation puts me in a place that the public would not expect, I can’t say more (smiles). It is a learning.

━ And in that exercise of the actor, could your most popular character have a turn according to the times?

━ Well, Charito is a second skin (smiles), it’s like a tattoo, there’s no effort because I already have it, right? It’s 10 years and I thank you very much. But everything is fulfilling its cycle. Returning to the cinema and theater makes me very happy, is to reconnect with things that one forgets, you remember why you chose to be who you are. And yes, many women from the pandemic achieved economic autonomy, distinguish virtues that they did not know they had. Of course it would be very nice if the series reflected it. I have always thought that ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, with the power and scope it has, could address issues in a more sensitive and responsible way. And I say it out loud, I would love it to be so, that, in addition to entertaining, we can inspire, of course! It’s never too late.