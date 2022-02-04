He tired. Monica Sanchez He has expressed his concern on social networks about the political crisis that afflicts Peru. In this way, the actress called on the public to take to the streets and raise their voices in protest at the deficiency that the Government of Pedro Castillo is showing.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to go out. #SneakersReady” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Likewise, on his Instagram he also shared a moving post that reflects the uncertainty that exists in the country.

“My dear Peru: I want you to stop being a loot, a place of trenches and enmities, of contempt and revenge, of pettiness and incompetence, of crime and impunity. Of fear and mistrust. of oblivion I wish that this moment in which there seems to be no north or alternative is the turning point to start making agreements, reach consensus on what you deserve and make yourself a better place to live, ”he wrote.

Johanna San Miguel questions Mónica Sánchez for her position on Castillo’s mandate

the tv host Johanna San Miguel, on several occasions he has demarcated and criticized the government of Pedro Castillo. For this reason, this time he questioned Mónica Sánchez’s statement on the crisis in the country.

“We knew it would be difficult, but the levels of irresponsibility and ineptitude of his management have no justification, Mr. President,” read the publication of the actress from Back to the neighborhood.

For her part, the presenter of Esto es Habacilar did not hesitate to respond through her Instagram stories. “Did we know it was hard? It was a mess, we knew that”, he rebuked.

Sebastián Rubio regrets Pedro Castillo’s decision to reform the cabinet

Pedro Castillo announced on the afternoon of January 31 that he will form a new cabinet. As a result, there have been several television figures who have come out to demonstrate about the fact, alleging that, with this decision, the uncertainty and political instability only increases.

One of them was Sebastián Rubio, who, through his Twitter account, questioned the measure ordered by the president. “And now how many days will we be without a cabinet? With a pandemic on top, a state of emergency due to citizen insecurity, the start of classes soon and an environmental catastrophe caused by Repsol. Bad time to put on a fit, Pedro Castillo ”, wrote the actor from the TV series Back to the neighborhood.

Mónica Sánchez sympathizes with Melissa Paredes after ampay

Despite the fact that much of public opinion harshly criticized Melissa Paredes after her ampay with Anthony Aranda, Mónica Sánchez was the exception and decided to defend her through her networks. For the actress, infidelity on the part of a man is normalized in Peru and, on the contrary, a woman is stoned when she makes a mistake.

“In Peru, thousands of men are unfaithful every day, they abandon their children, commit acts of abuse, criminality, infidelity, all the time. And, well, we’re almost used to dealing with it. I always thought that people own their actions, we are not the one to judge them. I am not in favor of that and much less of profiting from people’s private lives. However, I have seen a young woman make a mistake or whatever, come on screen, take charge, explain, apologize, show her face – which 99.9 percent of men not only don’t do, but we don’t even expect it or demand it- and a herd of impressive lapidary reviews comes, which reminds me of times gone by. So, from here, I express my solidarity with Melissa Paredes, ”she indicated.