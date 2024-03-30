Mónica Sánchez, renowned actress from the acclaimed series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', has on many occasions given her opinion regarding political events in Peru and this occasion has not been the exception. After the speech to the nation by the President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, and the raid of his home in Surquillo, where elements that could clarify the origin of his collection of jewelry and Rolex watches were seized, Sánchez expressed his opinion through his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

What did Dina Boluarte say in her message to the nation?

In her recent message to the nation, President Dina Boluarte expressed her respect for the actions of the Prosecutor's Office, although she described the search of her home as “unconstitutional, arbitrary, disproportionate and abusive.”

Likewise, she reported being the object of systematic harassment and criticized the media attention towards her personal assets, and also suggested the possibility of a bias of sexism or discrimination in public criticism. However, he announced that he will remain silent on the matter until he appears before the Prosecutor's Office to offer his statement.

Did Mónica Sánchez criticize statements by Dina Boluarte?

For its part, Monica Sanchez took to Twitter to comment on President Dina Boluarte's latest statements. In them, the president requested to stop the creation of distractions and called on the population to unite in defense of democracy.

“This first president in the 200 years of the Republic does not give up in the face of this systematic attack and I will be assisting the Prosecutor's Office to clarify the clocks,” was part of the Peruvian president's speech.

Mónica Sánchez referred to Dina Boluarte's message. Photo: Instagram/Mónica Sánchez

After that, the beloved 'Charito' from the América TV series spoke out and criticized the political expressions: “I always distrust those who talk about themselves in the third person and victimize themselves. Do not speak the language of an ancestor that Dina Boluarte does not honor. More respect for the people“wrote the artist on her profile on said social network.

Why was Dina Boluarte's house raided?

Around 10:55 pm on Friday, March 29, a delegation composed of prosecutors and police officers arrived at the president's home. Dina Boluarte in order to obtain relevant information for an ongoing investigation into the Rolex case. At that time, the president was not at her residence, as she was in the Government Palace, as indicated by her legal representative.

The president of Peru has recently faced criticism after it was learned that she has a watch from the luxury brand Rolex in his power. Initially, it was believed that it was the only luxury item he owned, but subsequent investigations revealed that he had other valuable items such as bracelets, rings and earrings, which raised the question of whether it could be an asset imbalance.