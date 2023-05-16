Monica Sanchez She is one of the most beloved actresses in the medium and, on this occasion, she took advantage of her mother’s 96th birthday to dedicate an emotional dedication to you on social networks. In addition, the interpreter highlighted her strength despite her advanced age. “When I grow up, I want to be like mom. The sharp mind, humor in the air and a lot of rock and roll in the heart ”, she reads herself in the first lines of her latest publication.

“Today Alicia turns 96 and continues to teach us about being alive, present with the fire and vigor necessary to go for more. Without fear and with claw. Thank you, my mother. Thank you, my daughters. Happy day, moms”, He complemented the description and caused tenderness among the followers: “Beautiful video”, “What is inherited is not stolen”, “Your mother is fantastic”. “What a blessing!” Reads among the comments.

