Monica Sanchez, actress who plays 'Charito' in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', spoke with the cameras of 'You're in All' about her artistic career and part of her life. At one point in the conversation, the national interpreter could not help but break down when remembering a difficult moment that she had to live through. his youngest daughter, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, she expressed the affection and admiration she has for his descendant for the way in which she faced this situation.

Why was Mónica Sánchez moved when talking about her daughter?

The remembered 'Perricholi' was moved when she remembered when her youngest daughter, Miranda, was diagnosed with cancer. She, with a broken voice, emphasized the bravery of the minor that this year she will come of age and that she will begin a new stage in her studies, so she will travel abroad.

“They are mixed feelings, like they are leaving the nest and until I experience it, I don't know what it will be like. I prefer not to think about that, but, on the other hand, the emotion of seeing my daughter grow up. Now I am happy. ( I admire) his courage, his temperament and lucidity, the enormous courage he has had, he has had to live through very difficult things at his young age,” he said at the beginning in 'You are in all of them'.

“I really admire the courage you have to face and the wisdom that all this is giving her, because when we talk and I see how she reflects on herself, I stay calm because I say: 'We have done something well.' “They were difficult times that we lived alone, because it was in the middle of the pandemic,” she added.

What happened to Mónica Sánchez's daughter?

In 2020, the Peruvian actress Monica Sanchez revealed that her daughter Miranda, who was 14 years old at the time, was diagnosed with cancer. For this reason, she chose not to participate in the fourth season of the series 'Back to the Neighborhood', in which she had an important role.

“I am going to tell it with the permission of my daughter Miranda, she is undergoing chemotherapy. You have Hodgkin lymphoma, which is curable. We are going through just over 4 months. She is a 14-year-old girl who understands, who lives it with integrity, she shaved her hair before it fell out, she took charge of it. She has a wig, but she uses it to play and she looks beautiful,” the artist said on her social networks on that date.

Mónica Sánchez and her daughter Miranda. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Mónica Sánchez

Later, he stated that when he received the news of his daughter's diagnosis, he was not discouraged; On the contrary, she became closer to her family to face the disease together.