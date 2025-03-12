Mónica Pont reappeared, on Tuesday 11, in a Photocall After a long season living in Mexico. The actress is in the middle of a family battle since her sister accused her of not paying attention to her mother: “If our mother dies, nor will you find out”.

When passing through the red carpet and attending to the press, the presenter spoke about her sister’s statements. “It is an issue that I have always said that The dirty rags are washed at home or in court And, in my case, as it could not be at home, it will be washed in the courts, “he confirmed.

In addition, according to the press microphones, the demand “is already” underway. ” “I’m already gathered with my lawyers”he added, leaving behind the fun tone with which he arrived, to give way to a more serious one.

He also talked about the relationship he has with his mother and if they look. “Until this does not resolve, unfortunately, it is impossible. It is very sad, but for now It is nothing that is in my hands until the matter is resolved“He said.

Pont confessed that since he returned from Mexico, he has not been having its best time. “They have not stopped happening to me since I have arrived. I have landed, A dog died of mine, who was like a daughter. I don’t get it very well, it’s a duel that I have to happen, but it will always be with me … that is, I have not made a good entrance to Spain“He explained about to break to cry.

However, despite the personal bump that she is in the face, the actress was positive with the stage that awaits her. “I have arrived to recover my profession, to workI have two projects now, I’m riding a producer … I come with illusion. […] Life is … We live two days, “he said, recovering the relaxed tone with which he started.