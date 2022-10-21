The former vice president of the Generalitat, Mónica Oltra, has presented an appeal against the extension of the investigations to the investigating court number 15 of Valencia, which is investigating the management of her department in the case of her ex-husband’s abuse of a minor. six more months, as requested by private accusations. Oltra alleges in her brief that the objective of the accusation represented by the former founder of Vox, Cristina Seguí, “is not in itself what is investigated” but the temporal aspect of the process itself, which with its delay and its media impact justifies its purposes. ”. In the appeal, the leader of Compromís deputy a tweet from Seguí herself in which, after learning of the requested extension, she says: “Proud to have put an end to her political aspirations by removing these dangerous people from public life.”

The former vice president also argues that the process of requesting investigative proceedings must be limited because, otherwise, the case may become a “general cause against a certain person” and insists that this general cause does not pursue anything other than to delay the process.

The judge’s request to extend the time for the investigation for a period not exceeding six months removes the possibility that the leader of Compromís can stand for regional elections, which will probably coincide with the municipal ones on May 27 next year. Compromís approved last September a modification of its primary regulations that allows it to recover its leader until the last minute, before the official presentation of the lists in the electoral board a few months later, depending on the day of the elections autonomous, whose call falls to the president of the Generalitat, the socialist Ximo Puig.

In his appeal, he not only considers that the investigation should not be prolonged, but also points out that the term for the investigation has already expired, and would have ended on May 27, 2022, one year after they began, “so it would not be appropriate to agree on any further extension period.”

In addition to Cristina Seguí, representing Gobierna-Te, the president of the far-right party, España 2000, José Luis Roberto, who represents the abused minor, is also present in the case. During the summer, both were the protagonists of crossed accusations and reproaches about the use of donations that the victim of sexual abuse received when she was a minor and they clashed with the victim and her environment on social networks. The young woman came to state that she had “left her lying”, once Oltra was charged, in an interview in Raise EMV.