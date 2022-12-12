Mónica Oltra appears relaxed, walking her dogs, recalling her political beginnings, explaining the messages against the PP on the shirts she wore in opposition and which projected her name on the national political scene. It is the first interview that she has granted after her resignation as vice president of the Valencian Government almost six months ago, following her accusation in the alleged cover-up by the Inclusive Policies Council that she was directing in the case of her ex-husband, convicted of sexual abuse of a warded minor. She is “serene”, responds to Gonzo, the journalist of the program savedfrom LaSexta, although with “peaks”, depending on “where you place your thoughts”, as demonstrated throughout the program that was broadcast this Sunday night.

Oltra is a political animal, whose “personal life is woven with politics”, and she does not give up returning, but not as a deputy to Congress for Compromís, for example. “Spain is too big and I am from small lands”, she assures, before influencing her vocation: “I am a politician and I will be until I die. I will never give up my political ambitions. I will contribute from anywhere so that the policies in favor of ordinary people continue on this earth and are reinforced. And I can do that from many areas, not necessarily being the head of the list ”.

Two weeks ago, Oltra reappeared in two public events, a talk and a book presentation, after his traumatic resignation on June 21. The former counselor is being investigated along with 16 people, most of them officials and people she trusts, in an instruction that the judge has extended for six months, which complicates her possible participation in the regional elections if she is exonerated. Presumably, the elections will be called together with the municipal ones, on May 28 of next year. Deputy Joan Baldoví has ​​already presented himself to lead the regional list headed by Oltra in the last two elections, the period that Compromís has obtained the greatest electoral support.

The former leader of the coalition is cautious with the Sumar project of the Vice President of the Government Yolanda Díaz, although she was the protagonist and host in Valencia of its first steps, in an act that “blew up all expectations, people were as if they had arrived the Rollings”. She prefers not to comment because she is still “an embryo”. “Let’s let it grow. When the creature is there, I will give my opinion”, says Oltra, who currently lives on the 1,300 euros of the unemployment benefit.

The deputy acknowledges having missed the call of some people from the world of politics at this time. “Yolanda Díaz wrote to me the day I was declaring and now she has recently come to Valencia. And Ada Colau, as she had also been accused of, we were encouraging each other, ”she says. She is closer to Mónica García, the leader of the opposition in the Community of Madrid: “Mónica is one of those people who, with the work she has, always has the time to write, to call… two days ago we were talking a good time”.

The former vice president insists in the face of the journalist’s questions and cross-examinations on her innocence and the persecution to which she is subjected: “I have not done anything, neither illegal nor immoral nor illegal, I acted with integrity (…) There is no needle in a haystack Now you can search because nothing bad was done. She reiterates that it is “a case of lawfare of a book, of a dirty war in the courts”, and of a “hunt for the extreme right”. In this sense, she points to the former president of the PP Francisco Camps, whom she sees as “resentful” with her, to Alberto de Rosa, president of Ribera Salud – a group that “loses one hundred million a year” due to the reversion to public management of two health departments. health, Alzira and Torrevieja-, and the founder of Vox Cristina Seguí: “The goal was for me to disappear from the government and obviously they have succeeded.” If she had had evidence and not just evidence, she would have denounced him in court, he added. She believes that the courts have bought this “fictitious story”, although three instances, such as the investigating judge, the Superior Court of Justice and the prosecutor’s office, have supported her accusation.

Neither her ex-husband, from whom she was already separated but with whom she shared a building when the events occurred in 2017, nor anyone from her department warned her about the abuse for six months. “When a patient is operated on and the operation goes wrong, the Minister of Health does not find out,” she says. She assures that she is currently suffering “a crisis of faith” with justice, for which she is not in the mood to reopen her law firm.

Regarding the two different versions that she gave a few months ago -first she said that she had commissioned a report on the facts and then stated before the judge that she had not given any order-, Oltra insists that she did not request the information file and that it was the director general because “it is the normal way of functioning”. “I tried to protect and support the people who had just been unfairly charged,” she maintains, recalling that she was “very emotionally overwhelmed” and that her youngest son asked her that same day if the investigated officials were not suffering.

As he has repeated in his appearances and statements, Oltra assures that he has not yet read that report because he considers that it should not, that it was not commissioned to verify the veracity of the minor’s story and that there was “no parallel or non-parallel instruction”. . Regarding whether she has been self-critical and made mistakes during the process that affects her husband, Oltra considers that no, that during the seven years of her management, of course, and that her resignation is “the greatest self-criticism ” possible.

Oltra attributes the decision to resign to “pressure”, as well as to avoiding “the PSOE being tempted to govern alone” and that she chose to “safeguard” the Botànic, the Valencian left-wing coalition government: “I know what are the governments of the PSOE alone and how little they differ from the governments we have fought”. The Valencian president, the socialist Ximo Puig, did not directly threaten her with relieving her, but let him glimpse it with the phrase ‘I’m not up for parties’, in relation to the images in which she appeared dancing in a Compromís act, two days after his accusation and ensure that he would not resign. She has given “a lot of thought” to this act but has come to the conclusion that she would have been criticized if she had done whatever she wanted.

“In the end, there comes a time when I don’t care what they say,” he asserts, before claiming that he will continue “dancing despite whoever weighs on him.”