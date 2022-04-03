Madrid. in between, Mónica Naranjo released the EPs ‘Mes Excentricitès Vol. 1’ (2019) and ‘Mes Excentricitès Vol. 2’ (2020), in the absence of a third part that should have completed the initially planned trilogy.

Mónica Naranjo has turned to Bunbury as a collaborator on ‘Ey!’, advance track of what will be his new studio album, which will be titled ‘MIMÉTIKA’ and which will be the eighth of his career, as announced by his office on Wednesday.

Characterized by the influence of electronic rock, like all this upcoming work, the song is now available on digital platforms, as is its video clip, which features the participation of Asier Etxeandia as an actor.

‘Hey!’, which has been recorded between the United States and Spain, is a cry of attention against the thirst for power that calls for social revolution.

‘MIMÉTIKA’, still without a release date, is considered a return to the sounds of his album ‘Tarántula’ (2008) and will be published through Altafonte seven years after his previous LP with unreleased songs, the rock opera ‘Lubna’ (SonyMusic).

Monica Naranjo and Enrique Bunbury. Photo by @monicanaranjo

As the first single from ‘MIMÉTIKA’, the public was already able to discover the song ‘Lágrimas de un Ángel’, which served as the central theme of the television program ‘Amor con fianza’, which was also presented by this composer and performer.

Television has been, along with concerts, one of Naranjo’s main occupations in recent years, during which time in the recording section he has limited himself to reissuing some of his albums with extra material, such as ‘Minage’ (2000).

The Catalan artist, who in 2019 celebrated her 25 years as one of the great voices of Spanish music with a tour and a compilation entitled ‘Renaissance’, began her career in 1994 with a first album simply titled ‘Mónica Naranjo’, which saw the light in Mexico.

His great success in that country led his record company to strongly promote his second album in Spain, ‘Palabra de mujer’ (1997), which contained some of his greatest musical hits such as ‘Pantera en libertad’ or ‘Desátame’ and which also elevated Mónica Naranjo in her native country.