Beyond national programming ChimesIn the regional elections there has also been a waste of ‘glamour’ and elegance, in every sense. In Telemadrid they have been the presenter Monica Martinezfrom the program Here it is doneand the comedian Miguel Lagowhich came to light thanks to his passage through The comedy clubwho have drunk the twelve grapes together with the people of Madrid.

It is not the first time that Mónica Martínez faces this challenge of welcoming the new year, since His debut was in the Campanadas 2001-2002 giving way to the Euro as a new currency and entering a very special year, capicúa and remembered by all. At that time, the journalist presented The Records Show. While her second time at the helm of this program, the Madrid native was accompanied by Jorge Fernandez.

To welcome 2025, Mónica has shone again, both for her professionalism in front of the camera, and for her good way of guiding the people of Madrid to drink the twelve grapes and, of course, also for the style he has chosen, which has risen to the occasion.

Mónica Martínez’s dress for the Chimes 2024-2025

Mónica Martínez has worn an exclusive Spanish fashion design, specifically from the brand Rubén Hernández Sewing. For this special occasion, the designer has created a tailored jewel dress with a slim fit and asymmetrical neckline most flattering.

The 49-year-old presenter has worn this spectacular design made of natural silk chiffon and ‘nude’ color, hand-embroidered with different types of crystals and a neckline with the most original 3D embroidery. Likewise, Monica has completed the look with some Magrit sandals.

Mónica Martínez in the Chimes 2024-2025 Courtesy

“For me it has been a gift to present the Chimes again and prepare this exclusive design with Rubén. I wanted to shine on such a special night and a dress with these crystals is a jewel. Quartz-type crystals give me serenity, peace and calm. You have to start the year by leaving all the negative behind and attracting good energy. And for me this dress is a symbol of strength, purity, nobility and brilliance to face 2025. For me and for everyone who looks at it,” Mónica Martínez confessed, excited when wearing this piece.

For me, this dress is a symbol of strength, purity, nobility and brilliance to face 2025.

For his part, the designer in charge of dressing the journalist assures that She loved designing and creating a unique dress for Monica. on such a special occasion. “It has been very easy to work with her. From the beginning we have agreed on the idea that we wanted to convey with the design and she is a person with whom everything flows,” he says. “We have proposed several different designs for Mónica until we chose with her the definitive jewel dress, made exclusively in our ‘atelier’ and with which she will shine on such a unique night,” he points out.

Design by Rubén Hernández for Mónica Martínez Courtesy of Rubén Hernández

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email for free every Thursday? Sign up for our Newsletter.