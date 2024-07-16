‘Newsroom’ arrives in prime time on Rai 3: an innovative project that combines reportage and digital serial techniques, stories and investigations on major global and current affairs issues. Starting Wednesday 17 July, Monica Maggioni’s program will be broadcast for eight Wednesdays at 9:20 pm. An in-depth journey that unfolds from a place – the Newsroom, the editorial office – where a group of journalists ask questions, undertake investigations and analyses of current affairs, to answer the questions of a multifaceted reality that is too often told in a superficial way.

For the first time, an in-depth program is born with the aim of creating a link between the generalist and digital audiences, starting from the publication on the Rai video streaming platform and then arriving on the third Rai network in prime time. The first three docuseries are already available on RaiPlay. Newsroom is created in collaboration with the In-depth Department and the Digital and Transmedia Content Department.

The episode airing tomorrow night will be dedicated to the phenomenon of fast fashion: “Buy, wear, throw away”. Every year in the world, 150 billion new items of clothing are produced, sold at rock-bottom prices and of increasingly poor quality. We wear them a few times, then they end up at the bottom of the closet and we no longer use them. But what happens when we get rid of them? Where do all these clothes end up? We followed their very long routes, all the way to Ghana – where they pollute the beaches and the ocean – and the Atacama Desert in Chile, magnificent places that have become immense open-air landfills. Behind every T-shirt sold for a few euros, there is not only pollution, there is also the exploitation of low-cost labor and an enormous volume of business on which organized crime has also got its hands.