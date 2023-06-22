Last week, Javier Cámara went to the anthill to promote the second season of the series rapa, one of the successes of Movistar Plus+. However, the actor arrived alone, without the leading actress, Mónica López. The interpreter revealed the reason on Wednesday in an interview on the program The caravanfrom Ràdio Estel: “That gentleman [en referencia al presentador del espectáculo de Antena 3, Pablo Motos] it whitens fascism and whitens unpresentable people. We people of culture cannot go to the anthill”.

The actress admitted that she refused to attend, despite the insistence of her producer: “You don’t have to go to the anthill[…]. I’ve had big fights with the production company. Clear to the anthill already that man [Pablo Motos] They don’t give a damn if I go or not. I refused to go and I didn’t go, but poor Javier [Cámara] had to go.” She even explained that her co-star tried to convince her to accompany him: “Javier told me: ‘You have to go, Mónica, three million people see it in a single session. A lot of people will see the series. But I told him that it didn’t matter if three million more didn’t see it. That we would have a great product that a little less people would see. And she stressed once again: “You don’t have to go to these places. For ethics”.

Mónica López and Javier Cámara, at the presentation of the second season of the series ‘Rapa’, on Wednesday in Ferrol. Kiko Delgado (EFE)

López, realizing the somewhat vehement and exalted attitude he was showing, wanted to lower his tone. “Sorry, I’m getting really angry, but I see it so clearly… I see that everyone around me is looking at me as if I’m the crazy one and I think that I’m not crazy. You don’t have to go to these places,” she repeated. The presenter of the program, Joan Trias, also showed her support for the actress: “So that you don’t feel alone: ​​the day they stop inviting people like Santiago Abascal, I will start to see the anthill”. The Vox leader attended the program on November 10, 2019 on the occasion of the general elections. That night, more than four million (4,049,000 and 23.5%) watched the broadcast between 9:54 p.m. and 10:50 p.m.

