Emilio Leofreddi passed away on Saturday in Rome. The announcement was made by the TV presenter with a touching message on Instagram

Mourning for Monica Leofreddi: the brother of the well-known TV presenter, Emilio Leofreddipainter and video maker died yesterday in Rome, at the age of 65 years old. The presenter herself communicated the disappearance, through a post published on social media.

emilio, monica leofredi's brother, has died — "He was my brother. He is my brother. He was an artist. He is an artist" wrote Monica Leofreddi accompanying a series of shots of her brother Emilio. "He was a father, a husband, a son, an uncle, a friend. Everything that was will always be in memories, in his free, revolutionary, visionary, immortal works" the TV presenter wrote again. "How much I love you brother. We are waiting for you to remember him and to pray for him on Monday at 4 pm in the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere " she concluded.

condolence messages — Many messages of condolence in the comments section of the post published by the presenter: “I understand your immense pain. I am sincerely close to you. A hug full of affection” she wrote Sandra Milo. “Dear Monica we are close to you, a big hug, heartfelt condolences” the message of Carmen Russo. “I hug you tightly Monica” he wrote Sabrina Salerno. “Condolences. A big hug” the words of Carolyn Smith. Not only that, messages of closeness to Monica Leofreddi also arrived from Mara Venier, Milena Miconi, Juliana Moreira, Matilde Brandi and Giovanna Civitillo.

who was Emilio Leofreddi — Emilio Leofreddi was a highly regarded painter and video author. In the early 1990s he had begun designing installations with video and performance engaged on political and social issues. His first installation, whaleswas made against whaling. In 1993 Contact, against the death penalty, sponsored by Amnesty International and Hands Off Cain. After 2004 Leofreddi began to focus on travel, intended as a work of art and on travel diary to be made on Tibetan carpets and Indian tents. The project took shape from this idea dreams, thanks to which the artist moved to India for some time. His works created in this period were then exhibited in Italy, at Art Basel Miami (USA) and in 2007 at the Xa Biennale in Cairo where he received the Critics Award.