These are the words of the presenter: “Thrown to the ground by a van, to save myself I roll into the middle of the road”

Over the last few hours Monica Leofreddi she became the protagonist of a dramatic episode that is causing a lot of chatter. On her social media page, the presenter revealed that she had suffered a small accident; let’s go in order and find out together what her words were.

Drama for Monila Leofreddi. As already mentioned, in the last few hours the presenter became the protagonist of an episode that she herself decided to share with her followers on her social page. The story of the incident in which the presenter was the protagonist begins with these words:

This evening, returning from Milan, I was waiting for a taxi to go home, I was waiting for it not far from Termini station. The taxi was about to arrive, I got off the sidewalk and waited for it behind a van parked in the second row.

And, continuing with his speech, Monica Leofreddi he added:

I had my back turned and was looking straight at the street. I don’t notice that the van is in reverse.

It’s still:

He overwhelms me and throws me face forward onto the asphalt, I hear someone shouting ‘stop! There’s one behind it!’. I roll towards the center of the road to avoid the van crushing me. The driver gets out and instead of helping me, he starts yelling, accusing me of faking it, yelling that he hadn’t hit me but that I had jumped! Another imbecile shouts ‘it’s true! He didn’t touch you.’ I slowly got up, I was humiliated, hurt not only physically but above all psychologically.

Finally, concluding the drama talethe host of 2pmrevealed: