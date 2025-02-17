“They tell me that I look like Victoria Federica Because I have an air on my face, but they also tell me that I have an air to Rosalia, “Mónica said in his presentation in First Dates This Monday.

Carlos Sobera was in charge of receiving the Guadalajareña, who told him that “Always soil more pija than casualbut in tracksuit ever, I’m not a choni. “

The 18 -year -old also told the presenter that He was opposing Civil Guard of Traffic: “I like people to stop and do drugs, alcohol … It gives me morbillo,” he explained.

“I really like bulls and hunting. I go with my sister -in -law from Monterías and since I was little I have been seeing bugs, “said the diner.

His appointment was José, who commented; “For me It is very important that my partner shares my same political ideals. I don’t tell you to be vox, but don’t tell me about Podemos, I don’t allow it. “





“I am studying tourism and I am also creator of content. As I don’t have time, I have not been able to meet any girlI have not eaten a hill, “he added.

Sovereign accompanied the table to meet his partner at night. As soon as you see him, Monica acknowledged that “I was waiting for a boy with Chinese pants, a shirt … that José goes in tracksuit. “

During dinner they tried to meet a little more, coinciding in their political ideas and their affinity to Vox, but not in their other hobbies, since, while She preferred to go seeing bulls to livestock, he liked to stay at home playing the console.





After dinner, They went to the private to take dessert. José began to dance and Monica also was encouraged, although the music he sounded did not like. When Flamenco began to sound, the Guadalajareña did encourage, showing a few steps to his appointment.

In the end, The Madrid did have a second appointment: “It seemed very pretty and very funny. I had a great time,” he said. She, on the other hand, preferred not to stay again: “It’s not my boy prototype.”