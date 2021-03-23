The Uruguayan government decided this Monday expel from the country Adriano Sessa (22) the Argentine son of actress Monica Gonzaga, accused of organizing a clandestine party for more than 500 people in his private home and violating the rules that prohibit crowds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of the Interior of that country made the decision for reasons “of public order and of a sanitary nature insofar as (the Argentine citizen) violated rules that expressly prohibit crowds based on the health emergency “declared by the government of Luis Lacalle Pou.

Official sources had previously told the local newspaper The country that the behavior of the party organizer “denatures residency benefit granted by the national authorities “for failing to comply with the rule that prohibits crowds due to their health risk.

That same newspaper reported that Minister Jorge Larrañaga, who follows the issue closely, considered that sanction as a exemplary measure. Your residence will be taken away and it is possible that the entrance is forbidden to the country.

The party, which was broken up by the police, occurred during Saturday morning in the Argentine’s private house in the town of Sauce de Portezuelo, 15 kilometers from the exclusive resort of Punta del Este, in the department of Maldonado.

Those who participated in the party said that inside the place social distancing was not respected and there are those who say that the event was not a mere birthday celebration, but that a dollar entry, there was a DJ playing and even one was found drink bar.

After the viralization of the case, Gonzaga came out to defend his son on his Instagram account. In detail, the former star shared an image of Adriano sleeping on a bed next to a dog and next to him he wrote: “My son studying, that’s how I found him (instead of at a party) “.

The photo with which Mónica Gonzaga wanted to protect her son, on Instagram.

Later Gonzaga justified his son and said that the party got out of hand when the location went viral: “Unknown people appeared and when I heard the noise and looked, I told the boys Call the police and that’s how they all left, “he began by saying.

And he completed: “Would be 100 people But today it is a lack of control in a pandemic and I cut my losses. Because I was a risk person, I did not go out but the police arrived immediately and finished everything“.

Uruguay has suffered a strong growth in cases since November and in the last month broke records of daily infections, interned in intensive care units and people suffering from the disease.

Monica Gonzaga’s defense of her son on Instagram.

With 3.4 million inhabitants, the country registers 81,537 infections and 792 deaths from Covid-19.

The Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday the discovery of the Brazilian strain P.1 in seven departments of the country, which according to preliminary studies is more contagious.

Faced with this new scenario, the president Lacalle Pou called a Council of Ministers for Tuesday, after which it is expected to announce new measures to reduce infections.

With information from Télam.

DS