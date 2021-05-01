At the end of March of this year, a news item exploded in Uruguay involving an Argentine figure. The Uruguayan government made the decision to expel from the country Adriano Sessa (22) the son of actress Mónica Gonzaga.

The reason? They accused him of organizing a clandestine party for more than 500 people in their private home and violate the rules that prohibit crowds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They used reasons “of public order and of a sanitary nature insofar as (the Argentine citizen) violated norms that expressly prohibit agglomerations based on the sanitary emergency” declared by the government of Luis Lacalle Pou.

Monica Gonzaga and her son Adriano said at that time that they were overwhelmed by people who entered their house on the beach. Capture TV

The party, which was dismantled by the police, took place during the early hours of Saturday at the Argentine’s private house in the town of Sauce de Portezuelo, 15 kilometers from the exclusive resort of Punta del Este, in the department of Maldonado.

Those who participated in the meeting said that inside the place social distancing was not respected and there are those who say that the event was not a mere birthday celebration, but that, an entry was paid in dollarsThere was a DJ playing and a bar was even found.

Contradictions

After the case went viral, Gonzaga defended his son on his Instagram account. In detail, the former star shared an image of Adriano sleeping in a bed next to a dog and by his side he wrote: “My son studying, that’s how I found him (instead of at a party)”.

Later and in the face of irrefutable evidence, the actress changed her speech and he said that the party got out of hand when the location went viral: “Unknown people appeared and when I heard the noise and looked, I told the boys I called the police and that’s how they all left,” he said.

Monica Gonzaga and her son were deported from Uruguay. Instagram

And he completed: “There would be 100 people but today it is a pandemic lack of control and I cut my losses. Because I was a risk person, I did not go out but the police arrived immediately and finished everything“.

23 thousand dollars fine

Finally settled in Argentina again, Gonzaga spoke to the program The viewer, conducted by Ángel de Brito, Pía Shaw and Pilar Smith on CNN radio, that everything that lived “It reminded me of the time of the Trial”.

“Now that some time has passed, I am a little better and relieved. My son participates in a movie as a producer, and I have stabilized myself. But for a long time I could not sleep, I could not fall asleep,” said the actress.

“I woke up at 2 in the morning, or every two hours. It was very ugly what we went through,” he added.

However, the topic is not over yet. “There is an administrative issue where they want to charge us a fortune. Crazy. The fine they want to charge us is $ 23,000“Gonzaga complained.

On the other hand, Monica told reporters that she is not going to stay in our country for long. “I’m going to Los Angeles because a friend convinced me to give me the Pfizer vaccine because he told me that it is the best of all, the one that best suits. So I’m going there. “

DR