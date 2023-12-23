If there was an extensive Christmas celebration anywhere this week, it was at The Masked Singer on Friday evening. Dressed in glittery coats and gala dresses, the panel once again pulled out all the stops to unmask the celebrities, but this time it was more spicy than expected. Ultimately, it is Monica Geuze who, through her detective work, manages to correctly guess someone for the first time. 'Finally!'

#Monica #Geuze #manages #unmask #time #Masked #Singer #39Finally39