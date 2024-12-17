This Monday, the Minister of Health, Mónica García, sent a message of “tranquility” to the autonomous communities, with whom she met to address, among other issues, the Muface negotiations. As he has defendedpublic health is “perfectly” prepared to assume the assistance of mutualists. In any case, the minister has assured that this is not a matter that concerns either her or her ministry, since the new contract is being negotiated between the insurers and the Ministry of Public Function.

“We as the Ministry of Health do not have to say anything about it,” He stated in the press conference after the plenary session of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), in which the first point to be discussed was precisely the implications of an eventual incorporation of mutualists into the public health system.

As specified, it is the department led by Óscar López that is negotiating this new contract, which means that the Ministry of Health does not have to say “anything about it.” “We respect that negotiation and the results of that negotiation,” he insisted, before justifying the preparation by his department of a “merely descriptive” report in which they analyze the possible consequences of the end of Muface.

“We have done our job to develop a contingency plan to transparently describe what would happen if the insurers did not participate in the tender”, he alleged, before pointing out that this “merely descriptive” study was commissioned precisely by the autonomous communities within the CISNS.

In that sense, García has assured that the National Health System could “perfectly” assume a burden that involves absorbing 2.4% more of the population what Muface officials assume. “Public health is the best reference and is the best place where patients can be treated,” stressed the head of Health, who also assured that mutualists “are not profitable for insurers.” Even so, the minister has assured that the Government has a “special interest in the agreement going forward.

The PP asks to “abandon sectarianism and ideology”

The communities governed by the PP, however, have expressed their discontent with the progress of the negotiations and have asked Mónica García to convert the CISNS into a “true debate body” to coordinate and debate health issues. Along these lines, the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Fátima Matute, has urged the minister to “abandon sectarianism and ideology” around this issue, which he believes is bringing to light a certain lack of communication with Óscar López’s department.

“We have asked them to change their relationships with their colleagues and to talk, becauseIt cannot be that the Ministry of Public Administration is negotiating Muface and they are haranguing for it to disappear this system, because that harms everyone, the users, the professionals and the Administrations,” he stressed.