Monica Garcia (1-16-1974, 47 years old, Madrid), candidate in the elections to the Madrid Assembly for More Madrid, on May 4, is the fourth of the six applicants who undergoes the sports ‘third grade’ for the newspaper AS in which she reveals her most personal relationship with sport and points out some touches of the proposals that are included in the program of his party on sports matters, if he comes to govern in the Community of Madrid.

He confesses lover of athletics, in fact, he came to compete in different distances of hurdles, as well as in competition skiing, reveals what other sports he likes and practices, what he loves and hates about sport, his programmatic proposals, gives his opinion on the burning issue of the Super League and the return of the public to the stadiums, and does not get too wet about who will win The league.

