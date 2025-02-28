02/28/2025



Updated at 11: 18h.





“Doctors in Spain are not poorly paid,” said the Minister of Health this morning, Mónica García, Who, in an interview on Radio 4, has specified that these professionals “charge on average as a minister.” In full contest with the main medical unions that this week have convened a strike for the next May 23 Due to the opposition of the head of Health to regulate his own statute for the doctors, García has defended the new framework that promotes his ministry. «I think that particularities fit in a global framework of all professionals. Not only am I minister of doctors, but also nurses, psychologists, technicians, wardens … », he said.

In statements to the ‘Café de Ideas’ program, collected by this newspaper, García explained that “doctors are in the 99th of professionals Better paid from this countrybut if we compare ourselves with other countries we have to make the translation of minimum wages and salaries ».

The minister has defended the changes she drives from her department in the framework of the profession and has assured that the current “has been old and changes must be introduced to improve the health system ». “One of them,” he has indicated, “is the exclusive dedication of the Heads of Services, an obligation that the sector does not see well.”

“The positions of responsibility must also be due to that responsibility, they should have an exclusive dedication to public health,” he said Mónica García.









On the other hand, with respect to the law that prohibits smoking on the terraces The minister has advanced that she foresees that the regulations pass this year through Congress. “The anti -tabaco plan is carrying it forward through real decrees and through the law that will have to be developed,” he explained. «We are a very mature society regarding tobacco. Society goes ahead of politicians, ”added Garcia.

Before the first five years that are fulfilled of the first cases in Spain of COVID-19, the Minister of Health He has confirmed that he had acted the same as the then minister and current president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa. «With the information I had, surely yes. A posteriori, it is easier. Now we know what things work and which are not, ”he stressed.

Asked about the words of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Chief of Cabinet and the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, That he accused the minister of inoperative, Garcia has wished her luck in her trial for sending to the media the mail of the prosecutor who investigates the boyfriend of President Ayuso.

“A man who has manifestly insulted the victims of the 7,291 deaths in the residences of the elderly, is a man who has leaked, who said Bulos, lies“, he said. He added that these leaks try to” hide “what really happens in the Community of Madrid, which is that Ayuso lives in an attic paid for a, in his opinion, tax fraud, reports EP.