The actress Monica Dionne won this Sunday in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’reality show Aztec TV, the cooking challenge with its dish based on four regions of Mexico. She titled it ‘Mexico Minimalista’ enchanted the palates of the judges.

“We are facing an excellent candidate to win ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2023’,” chef Adrián told Monica Dionnewho said he was pleased with the result of the dish of the first actress who has turned out to be an expert in cooking.

“I feel satisfied, happy…”, expressed Monica Dionne after finding out the winner of the challenge that the chef of ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’ imposed this Sunday on the members of the most successful reality show currently broadcast on TV Azteca.

Monica Dionne. Instagram photo

The dish ‘Mexico Minimalista’, by Mónica Dionne, was made taking into account the marinated sauce: “the quelites are not easy to combine, the acidity of the marinade is magnificent,” judge Zahie told Mónica, while chef Adrián he expressed that his saucer “It’s to swoon with joy.”

Lis Vega, for her part, prepared on this occasion ‘Gracias México’, based on squash blossom to pay homage to central Mexico, also machaca meat: “I want to exalt the gastronomy of Mexico, a country that has given me a lot.”

Romina Marcos delighted the palate with ‘Mar y tierra’, some rice cakes combined with butter shrimp with garlic and pasilla chili: “good flavors, a great advantage in your favor,” chef Adrián told her.

‘El Cibernético’ shone cooking ‘black pozole’, in honor of three regions of Mexico: “I don’t dislike the conceptuality of your dish, what I dislike is that there is no seasoning,” Judge Zahie told him.

Manu Nna’s dish this Sunday which he called ‘This is how Mexico feels’. Image Capture Video

In this challenge that the judges of ‘MasterChef Mexico Celebrity’reality show Aztec TVthey proposed to the participants, the influencer Manu Nna presented ‘This is how Mexico feels’, based on red chilaquiles, with red sauce and ancho chile to give them flavor, and he loved them.

Ivonne Montero presented ‘Land and Coast’ for this challenge, based on three regions: Northwest, Center and Southeast. Her dish is based on pork and huitlacoche sauce. “A very disconnected dish,” Judge Zahie told him.

little things offered ‘Brotherhood of flavors’ and the actress Ana Patricia Rojo ‘Cerdo de gira’, the latter was told by the judges that the color of the pig was lost: “a dish that is not pleasing to the eye,” judge Zahie said.

