On March 9, she was badly burned after trying to light the fire with ethyl alcohol. Unfortunately the 30 year old Monica Alexandria He did not make it. Her heart stopped forever.

The sad story happened in municipality of Maieratolocated in the province of Vibo Valentia.

He wanted turn on the fire in the fireplace of the house with someethyl alcoholbut the return flame caused very serious burns on most of her body.

Monica Alessandria was immediately transported, with the help of an air ambulance, to the hospital. For more than a month, the doctors tried to do everything possible to guarantee her all the necessary treatment and to save her life. Unfortunately her condition was too serious and, eventually, the 30-year-old’s heart stopped forever.

The news was given by the First Citizen. Joseph Rizzello expressed condolences on behalf of the entire community through a post on social media.

The words of the First Citizen after the sad news of the passing of Monica Alessandria

It’s a sad day for the community. Maierato mourns the passing of Monica Alessandria, our fellow citizen who was the victim of a tragic domestic accident last March. She was a much loved daughter and sister, a woman of great strength and courage. To my mother Concetta and my grieving brother Dario, on behalf of myself and of the entire Municipal Administration, I express my deep condolences and sincere closeness, with the certainty that the beloved joint will continue to live forever in their memory and in the sympathetic and moved embrace of the community of Maierato. The day of the funeral will be proclaimed city mourning.

After the affair, there were several appeals appeared on the webregarding the use of ethyl alcohol and other highly flammable products to light the fire.

Monica Alessandria’s funeral will take place in date to be set. The 30-year-old leaves behind her mother Concettina, her brother Dario, her uncle Domenico, her partner Rocco and all her relatives.