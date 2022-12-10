Mónica Delta is one of the most influential journalists in Peru; However, after her public life on the news, she hides a love story that crossed borders. She then discovers more about the romance of the popular television host with Jerry Hill Gates.

After her separation from fellow journalist Roberto Reátegui and her departure from the “Panorama” program, Monica Delta She began a new path in her career in 2003. In that year, the Peruvian emigrated to the United States, the country where she met her current husband.

Monica Delta and Jerry Hill Gates

The journalist Mónica Delta recounted in a conversation with RPP that her stay at first was complicated by the language, which is why she decided to enroll in English classes at a local university to find a job. It was during this period that she met businessman Jerry Hill:

“ I began to study between 6 to 7 hours of English at the university a day and in the meantime I met my current husband . That stabilized me, although at first it was not a relationship of lovers. I didn’t want to know anything at all and he insisted a lot. He was very patient and helped me get my floor even, ”revealed Mónica Delta.

Because Monica Delta already enjoying popularity in Peru, for the journalist it was liberating to be able to meet someone on a daily basis in another country: “He didn’t look at me as a star, as a special person, he wasn’t afraid of me in terms of success. We were peers and that helped me tremendously,” she added.

In addition, as a show of support, Jerry Hill Gates decided to accompany Mónica Delta on her return to Peruvian lands: “He had no idea how well-known I could be in another country. He had no idea (…) I leave everything. He gave up everything, he withdrew from there and said: ‘We go where you go’. I needed to go back for my mother because she was in a difficult stage of her life. He did not make any trouble, he understood perfectly, ”she also explained to the“ Pandora Slam ”program.

Through the years, Monica Delta She has stated on more than one occasion that her relationship with her current husband is the balance she needs in her life due to her busy schedule as a news anchor.

Currently, Jerry Hill Gates also maintains a good relationship with the two children of the journalist and her ex-husband, a fact that led the happy couple to celebrate 16 years of marriage.

Monica Delta: Official Twitter

The opinion leader is actively on social media. Through the Twitter account @DeltaMdeltaMónica Delta expresses her point of view on the events of the Peruvian and international situation.

Mónica Delta: age of the driver

Monica Delta He was born on March 16, 1959, so he is currently 63 years old. Being the daughter of Antonio Jesús Delta Petersen and Teresa Parodi Zúñiga de Delta, the driver is also the mother of two children.

Where was Monica Delta born?

The journalist Mónica Delta was born in the city of Chimbote, Áncash, in Peru. After starting her television career in Lima, the famous woman emigrated to the United States where she had problems adapting to the language, so she enrolled in English classes.

Mónica Delta was chosen as the most influential journalist in Peru

In November 2021, Mónica Delta was chosen as the most influential journalist in the country after reaching 43% of votes in the XLI Power Survey of Semana Económica and Ipsos Perú. The list included the 10 journalists who inspire the most confidence in Peruvians, who take their statements into account to inform themselves and make decisions.

For the second consecutive year, Mónica Delta was once again chosen as the most influential journalist in Peru in 2022. With 41% of votes, the host surpassed figures such as Jaime Chincha, Mávila Huertas, Rosa Cueva and more in the survey carried out by Ipsos and commissioned by Semana Económica.

Mónica Delta and the time she corrected Pedro Tenorio live

After the swearing in of Dina Boluarte as president of Peru, Pedro Tenorio was offering statements about the new president; however, in a confusion he mentioned the singer Dina Páucar instead of Dina Boluarte. Immediately afterwards, Monica Delta fixed it:

“Not only the head of the cabinet, which is undoubtedly a neuralgic point that will give President Dina Paucar representation,” exclaimed Pedro Tenorio with confidence, and Mónica Delta added: “Dina Boluarte, compañero Pedro.”

The ‘blooper’ quickly went viral on social networks and users did not hesitate to share memes due to the confusion of Pedro Tenorio.