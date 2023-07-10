sorry. Monica Delta He referred to the high-profile preliminary arrest of his partner Mauricio Fernandini. Let us remember that the host of the popular program “20 Lucas” was preliminarily detained after the Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation against him for being the apparent link to deliver money between the businesswoman Sada Goray and the adviser to former President Pedro Castillo, Salatiel Marrufo. Given this, the press woman was not oblivious to the situation and she revealed that she, personally, regrets the situation in which Fernandini is involved.

What did Mónica Delta say about the arrest of Mauricio Fernandini?

Mónica Delta expressed her opinion before the next preventive detention that will fall to the radio host, since the preliminary detention of Mauricio Fernandini is about to end and the Public Ministry may request a period of preventive detention against him, while his case is investigated. Thus, she Delta specified that despite the fact that she regrets the position of her colleague, journalism will always seek the truth.

“I must say in a personal tone that it is very sad to see a friend and a colleague in a situation of this nature like the case of Mauricio Fernandini. However, having said that, beyond the feeling that knowing a person can produce throughout life; our job is to get to the truth,” Mónica sentenced to present a report on the contradictions into which Mauricio Fernandini would have fallen.

What other character spoke out before the arrest of Mauricio Fernandini?

Magaly Medina He also decided to comment on Mauricio Fernandini. In the July 8 issue of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the popular ‘Urraca’ referred to the way in which the Team of Prosecutors against Corruption of Power arrested Fernandini for the alleged crimes of bribery and influence peddling.

“That’s how they took him down and took him to the apartment in San Isidro. It’s really quite a humiliating issue for a journalist who has been a television host, who has been a radio host, to be involved in this type of corruption. Well, let justice do its job.” said.

