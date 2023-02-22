the journalist Monica Delta She has more than 30 years of experience and has been working as a news anchor for quite some time in Latina. She knows how old she is.

Monica Delta is the news anchor who was chosen as the most influential journalist of the year, in 2021, according to the Power Survey. The press woman has more than 30 years of experience in the peruvian television. He has worked on Pan American TV and is currently part of the Latina channel, in which he hosts the program “Punto final”. The communicator she also lived several years in the United States, where she worked on radio and on TV.

The news anchor has studies of communications at the University of Lima and at the University of New Mexico, in the USA. He was born in the Ancash region, exactly in the port of Chimbote. In addition to her facet as a journalist, Delta Parodi has participated in other television formats. For example, she was part of the jury for the talent show “Tú cara me suena”.

How old is Monica Delta?

Monica Delta is currently one of the TV journalists with the longest track record. She started in 1992 and has remained active to this day. Delta Parodi is 62 years old and was born on March 16, 1960.

When she was one year old, the host of “Punto final” moved with her family to Lima. She began her university studies in 1977 at the University of Lima. She later obtained her bachelor’s degree in the United States, at the University of New Mexico.

He began working as a journalist at Panamericana TV. Between 1989 and 1995, Delta hosted the “24 Hours” newscast. After this first experience, she went on to drive the Sunday “Panorama”. She then moved to the United States. In the North American country he continued working in the press. In 2009 she returned to Peru and since then she has worked in different journalistic television spaces. At 62 years old, she is still active in her profession.

Mónica Delta has more than 30 years of experience in television. Photo: Monica Delta’s Instagram

How many children does Mónica Delta have?

Monica Delta She is married to the American Jerry Hill Gates. They met in the United States. Before that, she Delta she had a sentimental relationship with the journalist Roberto Reategui. Product of this relationship, the news presenter gave birth to her only two children: Sebastián Reátegui and Paloma Reátegui.

Mónica Delta has two children from her relationship with Roberto Reátegui. Photo: Monica Delta’s Instagram See also Guadalupe Farfán defends July and Cristóbal's romance against comparisons with that of Grace and Nicolás: what did he say?

Sebastián is the eldest of his heirs. He was born in 1988 and moved to the North American country at a young age to study at the Round House Theatre. He has an extensive career in the world of acting. In 2018, for example, he visited Peru to be part of the cast of the play “The Elephant Man.” He also acted in the Peruvian film “Utopia”. Paloma Reátegui, for her part, is the youngest, since she was born in 1993.

Sebastián Reátegui is the eldest son of Mónica Delta. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Mónica Delta/Sebastián Reátegui

Who is Jerry Hill Gates, Monica Delta’s husband?

Jerry Hill Gates is an American businessman who has been in a relationship with Monica Delta. The two met in the North American country and, when Delta had to return to Peru, Hill Gates accompanied her. He also maintains a good relationship with the journalist’s children.

Monica Delta has a strong relationship with Jerry Hill Gates. Photo: Composition LR/Twitter/Broadcast

What did Monica Delta say about her relationship with Jerry Hill Gates?

After traveling to the United States and getting used to the language, she met Jerry Hill Gates with whom she felt comfortable, since he did not treat her as if she were speaking like a star, since she was known in Peru for having hosted the newscast on Panamericana for years. In addition, when they decided to move to Lima, the journalist revealed that her husband realized that she was known by many Peruvians.

In which country did Mónica Delta finish her career?

Mónica Delta ended her career in the United States. She decided to specialize in Journalism, since she was inclined towards it from a very young age. This is how she, for more than 30 years, has been working on television.

How was Mónica Delta’s life abroad?

Upon arriving in the United States, Mónica Delta had to alternate her studies with the practice of journalism. It was not easy for the communicator, but she managed to get ahead.

“I began to study and after six months I got a job as an assistant to an important television host in the US, it was basically because Elmer Huerta introduced me to the director of Univisión Radio and told me that the only thing he had to offer me was a assistant position. I prepared the scripts for him because nothing is improvised there,” he said in an interview with Verónica Linares.