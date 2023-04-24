On April 21, Latina informed its viewers about the death of angel stream, journalist of said television house. For this reason, this Sunday the 23rd, the production of “Final point” decided to issue a special report as a tribute to the young press man. After the images, Mónica Delta decided to say a few words to whoever was her partner, but she could not help but break down in front of the cameras.

With her eyes full of tears, the experienced host dedicated an emotional farewell message. “Little angel, dear, may you rest in peace. You are in glory, a kiss to heaven and we will continue working as it should be”, he indicated.

