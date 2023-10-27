Mónica Delta, a prominent Latina figure and host of ‘Punto final’, recently celebrated three decades of successful journalistic career. However, in her book published in 2008, the journalist revealed intimate aspects of her life and highlighted a key moment, related to her ex-partner Roberto Reátegui and Magaly Medina.

In an interview with Beto OrtizDelta confessed that Medina warned him about an ampay Roberto Reategui with the renowned figure Mávila Huertas. The warning allowed Delta to prepare to face the situation and protect her children from the media repercussions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFT4eiXEKME

What did Magaly Medina say to Mónica Delta about her ex-husband?

The journalist explained that the opportunity to talk to her children before the news became public was crucial. Although they were already separated, Delta wanted to prevent her children from suffering the consequences of the news, and Medina’s warning gave her the necessary space to address the situation with them.

Regarding her current situation with Roberto Reátegui, Mónica Delta stressed that they maintain a good relationship and has never been jealous of Mávila Huertas, ex-partner of her ex-husband. For Delta, the most important thing was to ensure that her children maintained a healthy bond with both parents and their respective partners. The journalist, known for her frankness, clarified that her intention was to avoid the morbid interest of the press.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBgBHq5MocI

Currently, Mónica Delta is enjoying a new stage in her life with Jerry Hill Gate, an American businessman to whom she is married. Her love story reflects a new chapter after the challenges and revelations she shared in her memoirs, thus marking an important point in her career and personal life.

Monica Delta and Jerry Hill Gates married in 2006. Photo: via Blog/Liouemotions

How old is Monica Delta?

The prominent journalist and host of news programs such as Punto Final and Latina Noticias, was born in Lima on March 16, 1959, so Monica Delta currently has 64 years.

Who is Monica Delta’s son?

Sebastián Reátegui, Mónica Delta’s eldest son, is a prominent actor. During his youth he studied performing arts in the United States and during his career he has been called upon to play different roles in Spain. In 2018, he arrived in Peru to perform in the play “The Elephant Man”; Later, he worked in “Jackie y Amparo”, in which he shared the stage with Arturo Chumbe.

Who is Monica Delta’s husband, Jerry Hill Gates?

Jerry Hill Gates is dedicated to the business world and is also a philanthropist from the United States. He was born on October 28, 1955 in Seattle, Washington. Since his youth, he expressed a deep interest in the world of technology and computing. Thanks to his talent and dedication, he managed to establish himself as one of the most influential businessmen of our time.

