This Monday, zapping has transported its viewers to the golden age of Spanish youth series by remembering Mónica Cruz’s beginnings in the world of acting. The actress, who achieved fame thanks to her participation in the successful production One step forward (UPA DANCE)has shared some details about his life and that of his colleagues behind the cameras.

Dani Mateo could not resist establishing a parallel with another famous fiction from the 2000s, Physics or chemistryknown for its intense teenage plots. Thus, he has rescued some statements by Úrsula Corberó that at the time gave a lot to talk about: “Do you remember that in Physics or Chemistry There was a story that they would meet up on the weekends and go to a rural house and ‘things happened’ there? Is this in UPA DANCE did it happen?“.

“things happenedbecause we lived there,” the interpreter responded. As she explained, the pace of work was frenetic, with days that could last from six in the morning until the early hours of the morning.

As Cruz has related, prolonged coexistence and work intensity led to situations typical of a group of twenty-somethings that they shared practically the entire day in the same environment: “The first season we recorded from 6 in the morning to 2 in the morning (…) Then things happened.”

The collaborator added that although some of the actors found the energy to go out after the long hours of recording, her own experience was different: “With those schedules some of them went out there, it didn’t give me life. But Things also happened on set because we lived there.. Normal, 20 years, so what do you want?”