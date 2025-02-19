Monica Cruz confessed to being very superstitious in his interview with Marc turned in Late Xou. There, after commenting that he always went to the same bath as a place if he had done well, he ended up remembering The presence that lives with her: “He spirit of my modest grandmother”

“She goes and goes,” he laughed when the presenter asked. “One feels those things and I knew what was happening, that there was someone who wanted me to know he was there,” the story started. “One morning I noticed that they were looking at me And I decided that I wanted to know who it was, “he said.

To do this, decided to call Iker Jiménez and tell him what was happening. “Aldo Linares camewho works with Iker, and he had never been at my house, nor knew me, “he introduced the new character.

“The stairs went up and just looked at the window, which was where I noticed that they looked at me,” he surprised what happened. “He told me that It was a female presenceand said things that explained that it was my grandmother, “he added.

“He told me beautiful things, like women had to help and came to help me with the raising of my daughter,” they put on the spike. “My daughter was three years old and curiously said that I didn’t want to enter that room because sometimes they tickled“He culminated.