Monica Cruz She is working hard to remove the label of ‘sister of’ through work and efforts. This is conveyed, at least, as much by his efforts to appear in audiovisual productions as since he became part of the team of collaborators of ‘zapping‘ (The Sixth). You probably can’t deny the effort that she is surely putting into this new facet of Mónica, together with Dani Mateo and company, but she doesn’t quite transmit naturalness, by the way…

The fact is that these days they have taken the opportunity to do a short interview with Mónica, remembering that it has been two decades since she recorded ‘one step forward‘, the series that put her in the spotlight and placed her in the world of showbiz, beyond her many years as a dancer and being part of Joaquín Cortés’ cast. In these 20 years he has changed a lot but he continues to maintain a certain innocence and candidness, as he has demonstrated in the live performance of ‘Zapeando’.

Dani Mateo He asks if at UPA it happened like in ‘Physics or Chemistry’, whose protagonists mentioned some time ago that a certain mess and risqué stories arose between them when the lights went out and they were left alone “or they went to rural houses.” «Monica, what about you? “Were things happening too?” the presenter told him. She blushed and said loud and clear: “Let’s see, of course things happened. We worked from six in the morning to two in the morning but well, yes, things happened. Especially the boys, what energy!

They have laughed on the set of the comments by Monica Cruzwho has also recalled the casting he had to do to be part of the cast of ‘Un Paso Ahead’. «It was with Lola Herrera, the two of them alone. Imagine. “Imposter syndrome appeared,” he recalled live. She explained how she was signed, thanks to a talent scout who saw her performing for me in Joaquín Cortés’ company and saw her dancing. “I had never acted so I had a lot of respect for him, but when they told me that he was something like the Spanish ‘Fame’, I didn’t doubt it, because I grew up dreaming of being like that,” the collaborator ended by saying.









The series was a success. Artists of the stature of Beatriz Luengo and Miguel Ángel Muñoz. Mónica Cruz has confessed to having thoroughly enjoyed both the time the series lasted and the group that was formed, UPA Dance.