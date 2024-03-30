A pale ray of morning sun sneaks through the window of a block house nestled in the lush nature of Alta Verapaz, in the highland region of Guatemala. The light illuminates a typical girl's room. On the walls hang necklaces, earrings and bracelets and the silhouette of two bunnies with the inscription “Blessing.”

In front of a mirror, a woman is adjusting her güipil and traditional dress. She puts on her lips, combs her hair, decorates her fingers with rings and puts on an owl-shaped pendant. She then steps back, looks at herself and smiles, because what she sees is an authentic representation of herself. On a small wooden table she highlights the red, yellow, white and black flag, which represents the Xinca, Garifuna, Mayan and Ladino peoples. Above it, a huge Mayan calendar and on the other wall a poster that says: “Mónica Chub, Indigenous Trans Woman.” Everything in the room reveals the identity of Monica Estefanía Chub Caal, 32 years old, a Mayan Q'eqchi' trans woman, coordinator of the Office for Sexual and Gender Diversity of Alta Verapaz and defender of the human rights of the indigenous LGBTIQ+ population. She is dedicated to ensuring health and access to justice for indigenous trans people and defending their right to exist among indigenous peoples.

Chub during a meeting for municipal activities for March 8 in Cobán, Guatemala. Simona Carnino

Chub lives in San Pedro Carchá, a few kilometers from Cobán, capital of Alta Verapaz, with his mother, sister and nephews. Her sister Irma braids her hair before she leaves for Cobán, for a meeting about municipal activities for March 8, where she represents the voice of trans women — although she prefers to describe herself as “identity plural” -. “The terms 'trans' and 'diverse population' have been imposed on us by today's colonialist and patriarchal society,” she believes. “I and many other colleagues define ourselves as “Ixq Jalan Jmuel”, which means Plural Identities in the Q'eqchi' language, more inclusive of all our nuances. I am a plural entity by recognizing myself in the feminine gender, as a woman, a Mayan person and defender of plural bodies and the territory. Although I use the term 'trans' so that society understands me.”

Indigenous trans women face multiple discriminations, for being indigenous, often poor, women and part of the LGBTIQ+ community. According to Association for the equality of LGBTIQ+ people Lambda, last year there were 34 murders due to sexual orientation or gender identity, with an increase of 15% compared to the last two years. The last three victims were trans women, although it is possible that there are more unrecorded cases because many victims are classified as men at death. The lack of family acceptance and conservative rural communities often leads trans Guatemalans to migrate to the capital and engage in sex work as a last resort to survive. Also to flee abroad, especially to the United States. On their route they face especially high levels of violence, according to the study Migration and sexual diversity by Jorge Mercado Mondragón and Andrea Veeniza Bollo Sánchez.

Unlike others, Chub has had the unconditional support of her mother and sister. “When it became clear at age 10 that she was a girl and not a boy, my mother said, 'Well, okay. It is what God has sent me.” It was not the same for Nancy Sacul Tut, also a native of Alta Verapaz, who in 2022 was a victim of transfemicide after migrating to the capital due to rejection by her family.

Chub's activism began in 2017, with his participation in the first pride march in Guatemala City. For the occasion, she borrowed typical Q'eqchi' clothing from a neighbor. “That was when I embraced my identity as an indigenous Mayan woman,” she recalls. Today she leads the political fight for the existence and visibility of plural indigenous people through alliances with municipal entities and local organizations. Her work was recognized in 2018, when she became the first trans woman to be part of the Women's Commission of the Municipality of Cobán.

Social recognition also has its costs and Chub faces harassment and prejudiced views. As she heads to her meeting, he takes a bus and a man cheekily tells her: “Monica, I've always wanted to meet you…” while she ignores him. “There are always aggressive comments, but I don't give it importance because I don't want them to win. Many times it is women who attack us because they think we are making fun of them.”

The achievement of changing the name

In 2020, Chub managed to legally change her birth name to Mónica Estefanía on her birth certificate and on her Personal Identification Document (DPI), with the support of Professional Leaders Guatemala an organization of 55 volunteer lawyers. The Civil Code of Guatemala allows the name change, with a cost of about 8,000 quetzales (around 950 euros), explains Julio Enrique Rodríguez Argueta, director of Líderes Profesionales. “Since 2017 we have managed to legalize the names of 187 people, including trans women and men, thanks to the financial support of organizations, such as the Friends Against AIDS Collective and UNAIDS”.

In Guatemala, the law does not allow the modification of sex in official documents, even after undergoing sex reassignment surgery, which few people want or can perform due to its high economic cost and the physical impact it entails.

Chub's DPI shows a photo of a woman and her signature with the name Mónica Estefanía, but “male sex” is still specified. “The legalization of the name is an initial achievement that reflects our identity,” she emphasizes. “The male name gave me a lot of problems. At the bank, I couldn't withdraw a check because the employee thought he had stolen the DPI, let's see a male name. The same thing happened at the hospital, where they called me by the male name in front of everyone, which was very uncomfortable. However, the name change is not enough, the Guatemalan State owes a debt to the trans population regarding the recognition of our gender identity.” In 2018, the Gender Identity Law (Initiative 5395) which sought to recognize the gender identity of trans people and would have guaranteed the right to request gender rectification on the birth certificate. “This law was shelved,” remembers lawyer Julio Rodríguez. “The Government used religious arguments against the law, stating that it would affect children and families. However, there is the possibility of reactivating the discussion to restart the process [con el nuevo Gobierno, presidido por el progresista Bernardo Arévalo]”, bet.

Meanwhile, Mónica Chub continues to fight both publicly and privately. Sitting in the field in front of her house with her bare feet in the grass, she covers herself with a colorful shawl and smiles. “I like my life and I am in love. I have had a partner for a year. He comes home and sometimes we go out. It's hard? Yes. Do I do it anyway? Yes, because everything I do is so that in the future people like me can live free.”

