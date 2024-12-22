The Christmas Lottery day is one of the most anticipated and not only do the winning numbers stand out, but there are endless anecdotes, starting with the children of San Ildefonso and following all those curious characters who come in disguise to attract luck at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

This Sunday the presenter of Antena 3 Noticias, Mónica Carrillo, was one of the protagonists of one of the anecdotes of the day when she announced the number of El Gordo. The prize was 72,480, which was completely sold out in Logroño, La Rioja.

To put it in context, the journalist, who was presenting the Lottery special alongside Matías Prats, asked ChatGPT how many times El Gordo had played in this municipality.

“Logroño has been awarded the Christmas Lottery Jackpot on two occasions throughout history. I’m not saying it, ChatGPT says it“, He assured before looking at his phone to confirm it. “Before we gave the fabulations in which El Gordo had not fallen. There were four and Logroño was not there,” indicated Prats.

“Well, it fell into the 2024 Christmas draw.”the presenter pointed out that, after a moment, she realized that artificial intelligence was giving her the current date. “Oh right, it’s today!” he laughed nervously.

This has sparked laughter from everyone both on the set and from the characters they had connected with. “ChatGPT isn’t that smart,” he exclaimed.